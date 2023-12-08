Rue for starters, but remedy in sight

Indian women’s team determined to bounce back in Game 2 and 3 over the weekend in T20I series against England after 38-run loss at Wankhede

Shreyanka Patil and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh celebrate an England wicket at Wankhede. Pic/PTI

It was not a day for memorable India debuts as off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2-44), left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque (1-38) ended up disappointed in their first game for the country. Ditto head coach Amol Muzumdar, who was guiding the women’s team for the first time.

At the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, Heather Knight’s England team beat the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side by 38 runs in the first women’s T20I.

In her second over, Patil, 21, dropped Nat Sciver-Brunt (77) on 45 off her own bowling and then conceded 16 runs in the 20th over. She admitted that it was a tough experience bowling the 18th (in which she conceded nine runs) and the 20th over.

‘Death bowling wasn’t easy’

“We could have varied the pace a little more, the pitch was not that great for bowlers. It was completely in favour of the batters. I could bowl better, but bowling at the death is not at all easy,” Patil said during the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

The Bangalore-based cricketer had a sleepless night ahead of the game. “I was very happy that I got the [India] cap. I was a bit excited as well as nervous. I did not get any sleep [on the eve of the game] but after [bowling] one or two balls, I was fine.

“We will have a discussion as to what can be improved. Fielding could have been better, but we will bounce back,” remarked Patil. The remaining two games of the series will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Wankhede Stadium.

Wyatt’s perfect timing

Meanwhile, England opener Danni Wyatt, 32, who went unsold at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction last year, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring a match-winning 47-ball 75 and gave a timely reminder to team owners for Saturday’s WPL auction that she can deliver when it matters. “Not while I was batting, not when I was walking out to bat, but it [auction disappointment] crossed my mind a few times. People spoke about it. I was pretty disappointed last year, but I have changed my mindset now. I’ve done the hard work and I had a good [English] summer. I would love to be a part of the next WPL,” remarked Wyatt, who has scored 2,602 runs in 150 T20Is.