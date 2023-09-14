SA beat Oz to keep ODI series alive

Markram hit 102 not out in a South African total of 338-6. South Africa survived a furious assault by David Warner and Travis Head before bowling out Australia for 227. Australia won the first two games in the five-match series

South Africa's Aiden Markram watches the ball after playing a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Pic/AFP

South Africa’s spin bowlers backed up a century by Aiden Markram as the hosts ended Australia’s winning streak with a 111-run victory in the third ODI here on Tuesday.

Markram hit 102 not out in a South African total of 338-6. South Africa survived a furious assault by David Warner and Travis Head before bowling out Australia for 227. Australia won the first two games in the five-match series.

