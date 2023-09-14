Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SA beat Oz to keep ODI series alive

SA beat Oz to keep ODI series alive

Updated on: 14 September,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Potchefstroom
AFP |

Top

Markram hit 102 not out in a South African total of 338-6. South Africa survived a furious assault by David Warner and Travis Head before bowling out Australia for 227. Australia won the first two games in the five-match series

SA beat Oz to keep ODI series alive

South Africa's Aiden Markram watches the ball after playing a shot during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
SA beat Oz to keep ODI series alive
x
00:00

South Africa’s spin bowlers backed up a century by Aiden Markram as the hosts ended Australia’s winning streak with a 111-run victory in the third ODI here on Tuesday. 


Also Read: SA vs AUS: South Africa ends Australia's winning streak to stay alive in ODI series


Markram hit 102 not out in a South African total of 338-6. South Africa survived a furious assault by David Warner and Travis Head before bowling out Australia for 227. Australia won the first two games in the five-match series.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

david warner cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK