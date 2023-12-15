Breaking News
Mumbai: Trees near flyovers being pruned to avoid mishaps
Mural of late Goa CM Parrikar adds colour to Mapusa-Calangute road
Mumbai school trust transferred Rs 24 cr to pvt entity in 3 yrs; audit recommended
Mumbai: 30-year-old man held for molesting minor girl in Andheri
Delhi Police Special Cell to recreate scene of Parliament security breach
Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM Friday
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mohammed Shami uncertain to play Indias upcoming Test series in South Africa Report

Mohammed Shami uncertain to play India’s upcoming Test series in South Africa: Report

Updated on: 15 December,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

“The selectors have not named a replacement for Shami yet, but the belief is that with many players already in South Africa for T20Is, ODIs, Tests, and A series, one of the pacers can be co-opted into the Test set-up,” added the report

Mohammed Shami uncertain to play India’s upcoming Test series in South Africa: Report

Mohammed Shami. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Mohammed Shami uncertain to play India’s upcoming Test series in South Africa: Report
x
00:00

Senior fast-bowler Mohammed Shami is uncertain to play in India’s upcoming SA vs IND Tests due to an ankle injury, which means that it won’t be a surprise if he’s officially ruled out from the tour.


On November 30, while announcing the squad for the tour of South Africa, Shami was included for the SA vs IND Tests. But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.


A report in Cricbuzz on Thursday said Shami will not be travelling to South Africa with the rest of the players picked for the Tests. “The last batch of players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, is scheduled to leave for Johannesburg on Friday (December 15), but the 33-year-old veteran pacer will not be among them,” it added.


The report also said apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, and Harshit Rana will be flying out to South Africa on Friday via Dubai. As of now, more than 75 men’s cricketers are on tour of South Africa, turning out for either senior men’s team and India ‘A’ team.

Also Read: Slow and steady 'finishes' the race

“The selectors have not named a replacement for Shami yet, but the belief is that with many players already in South Africa for T20Is, ODIs, Tests, and A series, one of the pacers can be co-opted into the Test set-up,” added the report.

It further said, Shami, the leading wicket-taker in 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, had been suffering from ankle pain, and it is learned that he had carried the tournament bowling workload despite the pain, and particularly experienced discomfort while landing on his right foot at the point of delivering the ball.

India’s two Tests against South Africa will be played in Centurion from December 26-30 and in Cape Town from January 3-7, 2024. It is India's second series of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, after winning the two-Test series in West Indies in July by 1-0.

The last time India played a Test series in South Africa was in December 2021-January 2022. At that time, India won the first Test in Centurion, before South Africa bounced back to win matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to eventually claim the series 2-1, thus increasing the visitors’ search for a first-ever Test series win in the country.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mohammed shami South Africa vs India test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK