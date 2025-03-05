SA vs NZ: New Zealand register their highest Champions Trophy total

The Kiwis' monumental 362 for six surpassed their previous best of 347 for four, set against the USA in the 2004 edition

Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (Pic: AFP)

New Zealand etched their name in Champions Trophy history, registering their highest-ever team total in the tournament during Wednesday's semifinal against South Africa in Lahore.

The Kiwis' monumental 362 for six surpassed their previous best of 347 for four, set against the USA in the 2004 edition of the prestigious 50-over tournament.

The record-breaking innings was anchored by sensational centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, who orchestrated a commanding 164-run stand for the second wicket, the highest-ever partnership for New Zealand in Champions Trophy history.

Despite losing both Williamson and Ravindra before the 40th over, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips provided a late flourish, ensuring the team soared past the 300-run milestone with a powerful finish.

With both New Zealand and South Africa vying for their second Champions Trophy title, the high-stakes semifinal winner will battle India in Dubai on Sunday for the coveted trophy.

