Breaking News
Three booked for killing colleague in Kalyan
Over 1200-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali: CM
Shiv Sena (UBT) stakes claim to LoP post in assembly, nominates Bhaskar Jadhav
Dhananjay Munde resignation: MVA to move breach of privilege notice, says NCP SP
Five booked for marriage of 16-year-old girl in Thane district
shot-button
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SA vs NZ New Zealand register their highest Champions Trophy total

SA vs NZ: New Zealand register their highest Champions Trophy total

Updated on: 05 March,2025 06:27 PM IST  |  Lahore
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Kiwis' monumental 362 for six surpassed their previous best of 347 for four, set against the USA in the 2004 edition

SA vs NZ: New Zealand register their highest Champions Trophy total

Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
SA vs NZ: New Zealand register their highest Champions Trophy total
x
00:00

New Zealand etched their name in Champions Trophy history, registering their highest-ever team total in the tournament during Wednesday's semifinal against South Africa in Lahore.


The Kiwis' monumental 362 for six surpassed their previous best of 347 for four, set against the USA in the 2004 edition of the prestigious 50-over tournament.


The record-breaking innings was anchored by sensational centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson, who orchestrated a commanding 164-run stand for the second wicket, the highest-ever partnership for New Zealand in Champions Trophy history.


Despite losing both Williamson and Ravindra before the 40th over, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips provided a late flourish, ensuring the team soared past the 300-run milestone with a powerful finish.

With both New Zealand and South Africa vying for their second Champions Trophy title, the high-stakes semifinal winner will battle India in Dubai on Sunday for the coveted trophy.

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new zealand south africa Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK