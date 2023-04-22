Sachin Tendulkar recalls 1986 Mid-day interview: 'There were occasions when...'

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 April,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
At the CK Nayudu Banquet Hall of the Cricket Club of India, Tendulkar, who will turn 50 on Monday, recalled journalist Sunil Warrier interviewing him while the young batsman enjoyed his bun maska. Elder brother Ajit was present for that 1986 interaction held at a Shivaji Park Irani cafe

Sachin Tendulkar. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Sachin Tendulkar on Friday recalled his first ever interview – to mid-day way back in 1986 – at a function which reporters and photographers who have been part of his journey, attended.


At the CK Nayudu Banquet Hall of the Cricket Club of India, Tendulkar, who will turn 50 on Monday, recalled journalist Sunil Warrier interviewing him while the young batsman enjoyed his bun maska. Elder brother Ajit was present for that 1986 interaction held at a Shivaji Park Irani cafe.



The batting maestro also thanked the media for the support over the years and stressed: “There were occasions when I stumbled. I fell down, but this beautiful sport taught me to get back up again and move forward. But to move forward you [media] provided that fuel. On an empty fuel tank I do not think I would have covered the distance that I did,” he said.

