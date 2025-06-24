Doshi passed away due to heart issues in London. With a classic bowling action, the former left-arm spinner bagged 114 Test wickets in 33 games. He also had six five-wicket hauls to his name

Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Doshi (Pic: X/@ICC/@sachin_rt)

Listen to this article Sachin Tendulkar mourns death of former Team India spinner Dilip Doshi x 00:00

Legendary Team India cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, paid tribute to former cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away in London at the age of 77.

Tendulkar took to his official social media handle and recollected the time when he first interacted with Doshi. He further said that a warm-hearted soul like Dilipbhai will be missed. Taking to X:

I met Dilipbhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings. A warm-hearted soul like Dilipbhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably… pic.twitter.com/2UPQe7nc2j — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2025

Doshi passed away due to heart issues in London. With a classic bowling action, the former left-arm spinner bagged 114 Test wickets in 33 games. He also had six five-wicket hauls to his name.

Having played 15 One-Day Internationals, he claimed 22 wickets with an economy of 3.96. He represented Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire in first-class cricket. The veteran had 898 wickets in 238 appearances.

Doshi followed in the footsteps of the famous spin quartet of the 1970s and made his debut at the age of 32.

At Nottinghamshire, the West Indies legend Garfield Sobers heavily influenced the left-arm spinner. He made a silent exit from international cricket in the 1980s and gave a compelling account of his cricketing days in his autobiography Spin Punch.

Among his accomplished feats, Doshi played an immaculate role with his five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Test of 1981, which helped India register a memorable victory.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), too, shared a post on the demise of Dilip Doshi. "The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London," read the image's caption. Taking to X:

The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London.



May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/odvkxV2s9a — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2025