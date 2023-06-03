Sachin Tendulkar's former teammates speak on memories with batting maestro

An evening function held at Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium where the book, Scintillating Sachin—Story Beyond the Stats by Dwarkanath Sanzgiri, saw Tendulkar’s former India teammates Dilip Vengsarkar, Kiran More, Praveen Amre and Zaheer Khan speak on the batting maestro

Harsha Bhogle (extreme left), Dilip Vengsarkar, Zaheer Khan, Kiran More and Praveen Amre at the launch of Scintillating Sachin at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium in Sion, yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

In a way, Sachin Tendulkar’s landmark 50th birthday, which fell on April 24, was celebrated again on Friday.

An evening function held at Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium where the book, Scintillating Sachin—Story Beyond the Stats by Dwarkanath Sanzgiri, saw Tendulkar’s former India teammates Dilip Vengsarkar, Kiran More, Praveen Amre and Zaheer Khan speak on the batting maestro.

Vengsarkar dwelled on the time he requested Kapil Dev to bowl to a 15-year-old Tendulkar at the India nets in the 1988-89 season. Baroda-based More spoke about how he had the best seat in the house when Tendulkar scored his second hundred of the 1991-92 Test series against Australia at Perth, as a non-striker. Amre expressed how he was fortunate to witness that Perth hundred as 12th man.

And Zaheer Khan pointed to what a great guide his senior was at mid-on or mid-off while he bowled his brand of left-arm pace. “When I was bowling to Michael Vaughan over the wicket, he told me to go round the wicket. His skill to analyse and go into details was great,” Zaheer said.

Later in the evening, ex-coach Aunshuman Gaekwad waxed eloquent on his two hundreds in the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup at Sharjah where the desert storm ton was carved against Australia. The caring side of Tendulkar emerged when former BCCI CEO Prof Shetty revealed how Tendulkar invited a terminally ill child to his home and spent time with him. “Not only that, Sachin made it a point to call the boy a few days later after the kid’s blood transfusion,” said Shetty.

Dr Anant Joshi, who was deeply involved in the treatment of Tendulkar’s injuries revealed how he asked a doctor from overseas on what he thought about Sachin’s toe injury, suffered in 2001. Joshi was mighty amused when he was told that this sort of injury afflicted ballet dancers.

