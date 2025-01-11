Saikia, Bhatia to be officially named as BCCI secretary and treasurer

Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

Updated on: 12 January,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Saikia and Prabhtej were the only candidates in the fray for the vacant posts once BCCI electoral officer and former CEC of India, Achal Kumar Joti finalised the list on Tuesday

Devajit Saikia

Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia will be officially elected as the BCCI secretary and treasurer respectively during the Special General Meeting (SGM) in Mumbai on Sunday.


Saikia and Prabhtej were the only candidates in the fray for the vacant posts once BCCI electoral officer and former CEC of India, Achal Kumar Joti finalised the list on Tuesday.


Saikia has been working as the BCCI interim secretary since Jay Shah took over as the ICC chairman on December 1.


The BCCI constitution stipulates that any post lying vacant should be filled within 45 days by calling a SGM, and Sunday’s meeting is well within that period, holding on the 43rd day.

Bhatia filed the nomination for the treasurer’s post after incumbent Ashish Shelar took oath as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government recently. While the election of the two important office-bearers is the main point on the agenda, ICC chairman Shah will attend the SGM as a ‘special invitee.’ 

Shah, the youngest to assume the ICC Chairman office, will be felicitated by the state units alongside the SGM. Shah had replaced Greg Barclay as ICC chief last month.

