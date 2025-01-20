Sajid Khan stars as Pak demolish WI by 127 runs

Sajid followed his four-wicket haul in the first innings with 5-50 as the West Indies were bowled out for 123 runs in the second after being set a target of 251 runs on a spinning pitch

Sajid Khan

Off-spinner Sajid Khan masterminded Pakistan’s emphatic 127-run win against the West Indies with a match haul of nine wickets in the first Test on Sunday.

Sajid followed his four-wicket haul in the first innings with 5-50 as the West Indies were bowled out for 123 runs in the second after being set a target of 251 runs on a spinning pitch.

Alick Athanaze, playing in only his 12th Test match, made a fighting 55 off 68 balls before he became Sajid’s fifth victim with inexperienced West Indies resistance folding in the second session on Day Three.

