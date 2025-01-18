Breaking News
Pakistan spinners dominate West Indies in Multan Test

Updated on: 19 January,2025 07:09 AM IST
The senior pair shared nine wickets between them to dismiss the West Indies for a paltry 137, in reply to the home team’s 230 all out earlier in the day

Spin wizards Noman Ali and Sajid Khan guided Pakistan to a strong position against the West Indies after another spin dominated second day’s play in the opening Test in Multan on Saturday. 


The senior pair shared nine wickets between them to dismiss the West Indies for a paltry 137, in reply to the home team’s 230 all out earlier in the day. 


By the close of play, Pakistan stretched the 93-run lead to 202 by scoring 109-3 in their second innings. 


For the tourists, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (2-17) did the bulk of the damage in the second innings. He dismissed Muhammad Hurraira for 29, after an opening stand of 67, before trapping Babar Azam leg-before for five. Skipper Shan Masood looked solid for his 52 before being run-out.

