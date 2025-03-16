Salman Agha: 'We will try to produce better results against NZ'

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 March,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Christchurch
IANS |

“We have some young players, and it is an opportunity for them to showcase their talent. We will try to produce better results in New Zealand” he said

Salman Ali Agha. Pic/AFP

Salman Ali Agha is determined to turn the tide for Pakistan after their disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy, as the Men in Green embark on a crucial white-ball tour of New Zealand starting with the five-match T20I series in Christchurch on Sunday. 


“We have some young players, and it is an opportunity for them to showcase their talent. We will try to produce better results in New Zealand” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


pakistan new zealand t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

