Salman Agha: 'We will try to produce better results against NZ'

Salman Ali Agha. Pic/AFP

Salman Ali Agha is determined to turn the tide for Pakistan after their disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy, as the Men in Green embark on a crucial white-ball tour of New Zealand starting with the five-match T20I series in Christchurch on Sunday.

“We have some young players, and it is an opportunity for them to showcase their talent. We will try to produce better results in New Zealand” he said.

