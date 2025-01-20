Samson not in Kerala Ranji squad against MP after selected for India duty

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 January,2025 10:34 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
mid-day online correspondent |



India will face England from January 22 at Kolkata and the rubber will culminate on February 2 at Mumbai

Sanju Samson (Pic: AFP)

Sanju Samson will miss Kerala's sixth round Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, beginning here on January 23, as he has been included in India squad for the five-match T20I series against England.


India will face England from January 22 at Kolkata and the rubber will culminate on February 2 at Mumbai.


Unless Samson does not get released from India squad, the wicketkeeper batter will also miss the final Group C match against Bihar, starting on January 30.


However, the 30-year-old has a chance to play for Kerala in the knockout phase as the state team is currently placed second in the group with 18 points behind leaders Haryana (20 points).

Samson was also not selected to play for Kerala in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy after he skipped a three-day camp preceding the tournament.

It also played a part in Samson not getting considered to India's ODI squad against England and for the Champions Trophy, despite making a hundred against South Africa at Paarl late last year.

Sachin Baby will lead Kerala, while middle-order batter Vishnu Vinod, who was dropped after the second match, has been included in the 15-member squad.

Kerala squad: Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan S Kunnummal, Baba Aparajith, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Akshay Chandran, Shoun Roger, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, NP Basil, NM Sharafuddeen, EM Sreehari.

(With agency inputs)

