Dhruv Shorey’s third consecutive hundred went in vain as Karnataka rode on unfancied Smaran Ravichandran’s stylish ton to win their fifth Vijay Hazare Trophy title, defeating Vidarbha by 36 runs in a high-scoring final here on Saturday.

Karnataka has an unprecedented record of reaching five finals and winning all of them. Left-handed Smaran smashed 101 off just 92 deliveries, while the unheralded keeper-batter Krishnan Srijith chipped in with a plucky 78 off 74 balls. T20 star Abhinav Manohar provided the final flourish with a blistering 79 off 42 deliveries, propelling Karnataka to a commanding total of 348 for 6 in 50 overs.

In reply, Vidarbha, who had reached the final without losing a single game in the group stage, paid the price for most of their batters outside the top three failing to get significant time at the crease.

However, all-rounder Harsh Dubey’s explosive 63 off 30 balls, which included five sixes and as many fours, gave the winners a scare before Vidarbha were all out for 312 in 48.2 overs.

Shorey, who scored a century in both the quarter and semi-final, looked classy en route his 110 but there was no support at the end once Player of the Tournament Karun Nair (27) had a rare failure.

Brief scores

Karnataka 348-6 in 50 overs (R Smaran 101, A Manohar 79, K Shrijith 78; D Nalkande 2-67, N Bhute 2-68) beat Vidarbha 312 all out in 48.2 overs (D Shorey 110, H Dubey 63; V Koushik 3-47, A Shetty 3-58, P Krishna 3-84) by 36 runs

