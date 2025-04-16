On this Mother's Day, we revisit Debina Bonnerjee's conversation with Midday.com, where she opened up about her experience and how deeply she believes in ‘animal séance.’

Debina Bonnerjee with her fur baby Pablo

Firsts are always special, and for Debina Bonnerjee, her late dog, Boxer, was closest to her heart. His demise left Debina scared. After her dog Dexter passed away, Debina couldn’t help but think about him. As her anxiety grew, Debina decided to talk to an animal communicator to connect with Dexter’s soul and learn about his well-being. On this Mother's Day, we revisit Debina's conversation with us at mid-day.com, where she opened up about her experience and how deeply she believes in ‘animal séance.’

Debina on Talking to her dead dog, Dexter's Spirit

Debina shared how it was a fabulous experience to talk to her late pet through an Animal Communicator. She stated, "I had only heard of it, and to be honest, pehle kabhi zarurat nahi padi ki apne pet se aise baat karoon, but after Dexter passed away, I thought I would talk to him, and it was a fabulous experience.”

Talking about how dealing with Dexter's demise wasn't easy for her, she shared, “I was going through a lot of pain. When you suddenly lose a pet, you always have thoughts like 'What was in his head?', 'Is he okay now?', 'Was he happy with us?' All of that. Honestly, I was unhappy to lose him. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha vo kaunse space mein hai. So when I talked to Dexter's spirit through an Animal Communicator, I came to know that he is fine, he is chilling, and he lived his life. Now he is in a good space."

After Dexter passed away, Debina thought she would never welcome another pet, but fate had its own plans. Later, she realized that she was a pet mom at heart and couldn't live any other way. This is when she welcomed Pablo, a cute Chihuahua.

Debina gained popularity after she featured as Sita in the 2009 television epic Ramayana. She met the love of her life, Gurmeet Choudhary, on the set of Ramayana, where he starred opposite her as Ram. The two got married in 2011 and then tied the knot again in 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 and their second daughter in November 2022.