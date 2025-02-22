On Gurmeet Choudhary's birthday, we look at times the actor proved he is a complete family man, The actor is married to Debina Bonnerjee and has two kids

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary, the popular Indian actor known for his roles in television and films, has a loving and supportive family. He is married to actress Debina Bonnerjee, whom he met while working on the mythological TV show Ramayan (2008), where they played the iconic roles of Ram and Sita. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance, leading to their marriage in 2011.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Lianna, in April 2022. Later that year, in November, they were blessed with their second daughter, Divisha. Gurmeet and Debina often share glimpses of their happy family life on social media, showcasing their bond as parents.

1. Staying Connected to His Roots

Gurmeet is deeply spiritual and often visits temples to seek blessings. Whether it’s performing pujas or participating in cultural traditions, he holds his faith close, setting an example of respect for traditions and values.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

2. A Man of Strong Family Values

No matter how busy his schedule gets, Gurmeet remains grounded in his family values. He is always seen being respectful towards his parents, friends, and fans, making sure to acknowledge and appreciate the people who support him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

3. A Loving and Hands-On Father

Fatherhood has added a new dimension to Gurmeet’s life. Despite his hectic work commitments, he ensures he spends quality time with his daughters. From playtime to heartfelt moments, he never misses a chance to make memories with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

4. The Perfect Husband

Gurmeet and Debina’s love story is adored by fans. He has always spoken about the immense love and respect he has for her. A true romantic at heart, he even observes Karwa Chauth for her, proving his commitment. Their social media posts filled with adorable moments together only reinforce their strong bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

5. Humble and Down-to-Earth

Despite his fame, Gurmeet remains humble and true to his values. Whether it’s engaging with fans, supporting social causes, or simply expressing gratitude, he continues to inspire with his kindness and humility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

From his devotion to family to his unwavering principles, Gurmeet Choudhary is the epitome of a true family man!