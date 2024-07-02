Certain that his dietary discipline is second to none, Gurmeet Choudhary, who underwent rigorous training for Commander Karan Saxena, on achieving fitness milestones while inching towards 40

Choudhary, who underwent training in sprinting, clocked 100 metres in 12 seconds

Listen to this article Gurmeet Choudhary: ‘I have not had a samosa in 14 years’ x 00:00

Tasked with playing the role of a RA&W agent in Commander Karan Saxena, Gurmeet Choudhary didn’t need to look too far for inspiration. “My dad was responsible for training the new recruits who would join the army, and I have seen him train since I was a child,” says the actor, adding, “I’d [exercise] along with him and have enjoyed doing so since childhood. I like to be physically fit, and am a black belt holder. But the training required for the role of a RA&W agent is quite different. We had to shoot in real location, and pull off real fight sequences. For that, a lot of practice was needed. I requested my dad [to help me], and he taught me how to hold and load the gun, and how to use it as a torch.”

While Choudhary, who made his debut with a teleseries, has been applauded for his physical prowess, (“Had I not been an actor, I’d be in the army,” he says), he believes adding sprinting to his regimen served as a game-changer. “I was clocking in 100 metres in 12 seconds, which is when my coach encouraged me to compete in the nationals. It helped me build immense stamina. At the time, I was working on two projects, and would, at times, go without sleep for four days. I could endure that because I practiced sprinting. If you notice, marathoners are lean, but sprinters are muscular. And even if your sprinting bout is only 12 seconds long, you need to warm up and prep for it for an hour. I was able to beat sprinters who are in their 20s, and a lot of the credit goes to the strength training I have done over the years. People speak of the importance of weight training today. But, in the west, whether you are a dancer or any other sports-person, weight-training is compulsorily done to retain muscle mass. A lot of that muscle mass helped me sprint better. That, along with my martial arts programme, helped me build a [holistic] routine,” says the actor, who lifts every evening, and practices either MMA or sprinting each morning.

Weighing in on the popular notion that the success of an exercise programme is “80 per cent dependent on the diet, and 20 per cent, on the exercise regimen”, Choudhary says, given a chance, he’d alter the proportions. “I have understood that a fitness programme is dependent on the diet by 99 per cent. Only if your diet is absolutely regimented can you achieve and maintain a fantastic frame. My diet is severely controlled. I haven’t eaten a samosa in 14 years, and haven’t had sugar in years. At this stage in my career, I think I don’t have taste buds. I have created such a system for my body that I [don’t want to consume anything that’s hyper-palatable]. It’s a sacrifice I have made to achieve the things I have. In this world, merely two percent of individuals create a name for themselves. If I am among them, it is on me to make the required sacrifices. I have been training for years, but each day that I wake up, I fight the desire to eat sugar, and the urge to skip the gym. But, it is worth it all.”

Along with his fitness enthusiast wife, actor Debina Bonnerjee, Choudhary says he encourages healthy eating habits among his kids. “We don’t let them watch the screen while having their meals. Our kids have never eaten pizza, or packaged foods. They also get different meals across the seven days of the week so that they can be introduced to new tastes.”

Gurmeet on his daily dietary plan

. I begin my day with butter coffee. The ghee we consume comes from Himachal [Pradesh]. An hour later, I consume a celery, lemon, ginger, amla, and mint juice.

. My breakfast comprises five whole eggs, five egg whites, and avocado. An hour later, I have a few soaked and peeled almonds with milk.

. Lunch comprises boiled chicken with broccoli and mushrooms. Later in the day, I have some blueberries.

. In the evening, I again have avocado, and grilled fish or boiled chicken.

. Before I head to bed, I have a protein shake with supplements.

