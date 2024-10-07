Breaking News
NCP-Ajit Pawar faction leader stabbed to death in Mumbai's Byculla, three held
Chowk in SoBo named after Colaba Councillor late Vinod Shekhar
Mith Chowki flyover: Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask Malad residents
Mumbai: 1.4K Indian ‘slaves’ rescued from scamsters this year
Aarey-BKC Mumbai Metro 3 begins today, mobile network only at ticket counters yet
SpiceJet clears 10 months of employee PF dues
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as full time head coach of Sri Lanka till 2026 T20 WC

Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as full-time head coach of Sri Lanka till 2026 T20 WC

Updated on: 07 October,2024 03:06 PM IST  |  Colombo
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Under Jayasuriya's guidance, Sri Lanka won their first bilateral ODI series against India in 27 years, and then defeated England in an away Test for the first time in 10 years

Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as full-time head coach of Sri Lanka till 2026 T20 WC

Sri Lanka's head coach Sanath Jayasuriya speaks during a press conference (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as full-time head coach of Sri Lanka till 2026 T20 WC
x
00:00

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday confirmed that former captain Sanath Jayasuriya will continue in his role as men's head coach until the end of March in 2026.


Jayasuriya has been in the top job as interim coach since Chris Silverwood departed from the role after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June, but now won an extension following some recent success during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.


The former Sri Lanka opener was in charge of Sri Lanka's Test side for a victory over England at The Oval and two consecutive triumphs over the Kiwis on home soil, while he also oversaw a successful ODI series win over India.


Jayasuriya's appointment will continue all the way through until the end of March 2026, leaving the Sri Lanka legend with an opportunity to lead his side at next year's ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan and potentially the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

Also Read: Bangladesh captain Shanto admits team struggles to post 180-plus totals in T20Is

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team. The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team's good performances in the recent tours against India,England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the 'interim head coach. The appointment came into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026," a statement from Sri Lanka read.

Sri Lanka's recent Test series sweep over New Zealand saw them cement third place on the current World Test Championship standings, with last year's finalists India and Australia now the only two teams ahead of the island nation.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK