Sanath Jayasuriya. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket likely to extend Sanath Jayasuriya's contract as head coach

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to extend Sanath Jayasuriya’s tenure as head coach of the men’s national team for another year, after a series of impressive results since he took over as interim coach.

The Sri Lankan side secured notable victories, including an ODI series win against India and Test triumphs at The Oval and in Galle against New Zealand.

