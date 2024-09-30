Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sri Lanka Cricket likely to extend Sanath Jayasuriyas contract as head coach

Sri Lanka Cricket likely to extend Sanath Jayasuriya’s contract as head coach

Updated on: 30 September,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The Sri Lankan side secured notable victories, including an ODI series win against India and Test triumphs at The Oval and in Galle against New Zealand

Sanath Jayasuriya. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is likely to extend Sanath Jayasuriya’s tenure as head coach of the men’s national team for another year, after a series of impressive results since he took over as interim coach. 


The Sri Lankan side secured notable victories, including an ODI series win against India and Test triumphs at The Oval and in Galle against New Zealand.


