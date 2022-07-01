Sanjana Ganesan reveals how family reacted to news of Jasprit Bumrah becoming India captain

Ganesan, who is also an ICC presenter, said that no one was more happier for Bumrah than his grandmother

Jasprit Bumrah. File Pic/AFP

Ahead of the all important Test against England, India made a big announcement by elevating pacer Jasprit Bumrah to the captaincy position following Rohit Sharma's positive Covid-19 Test.

Although Bumrah appeared as calm and composed as ever speaking at the pre-match press conference, his wife Sanjana Ganesan revealed how his family reacted to the jubilant news.

Ganesan, who is also an ICC presenter, said that no one was more happier for Bumrah than his grandmother.

In an video posted by ICC's official Twitter account, Sanjana said, "She’s very excited. She’s always liked to see him do well, because he loves the sport and she’s literally seen the entire journey he’s gone through to get to where he is. She was ecstatic when she found out."

Sanjana Ganesan reveals Jasprit Bumrah and his family's reaction following his ð®ð³ captaincy announcement.



"She had tons of tips and tricks, even though she’s never played cricket herself! Like a mother does, she told him, ‘This should be how you think, and this should be what you do."

"It was very nice to see, and she was very happy and proud of him."

Speaking about Jasprit's reaction to the news, she said, "So it was a lot of wait-and-watch, because there were (Covid-19) tests in the morning and evening, and they wanted to be entirely sure they were doing everything they could to give Rohit a fair chance to come back and play this Test."

"[Bumrah] got a lot of time to absorb and understand that this was really happening. He’s proud and definitely very happy about it. I don’t know if there is a little bit of nerves, but he’s had enough time to absorb it all."

Bumrah hasn't had any captaincy experience at the professional level yet, but he'll be hoping to make a big splash and stake his claim for the berth when Rohit eventually retires from the national side.