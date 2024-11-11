Sanjay Bangar's son also changed his official Instagram handle from Aryan Bangar to Anaya Bangar

Aryan, Anaya Bangar (Pic: Instagram/anayabangar)

Listen to this article Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan shares his gender transition journey in viral video x 00:00

Former Team India batsman Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan (now identified as Anaya) recently shared a post on his official Instagram account in which he highlighted the effects of hormone replacement therapy.

"Losing strength but gaining happiness. Body changing, dysphoria easing… still a long way to go, but each step feels more like me. 🏳️‍⚧️💖", read the post's caption.

Now recognised as Anaya Bangar, he shared a post which features the news of the England Cricket Board (ECB) banning transgender women from women's professional cricket. In another post, Anaya Bangar shared how the Hormone Replacement Therapy has affected his game and what exactly made him leave the sport he has loved since his childhood. Taking to Instagram:

Sanjay Bangar's son also changed his official Instagram handle from Aryan Bangar to Anaya Bangar.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier announced that any player who has transformed from male to female or has gone through any kind of surgery will not be able to participate in women's international cricket.

Danielle McGahey is the first-ever transgender player to participate in international cricket. But later according to ICC's gender eligibility rules and regulations, McGahey won't be able to make her appearance in the sport on the international level.

After a key change to ICC's gender eligibility requirements that banned transgender players from participating in women's internationals, Canada’s Danielle McGahey, the first transgender woman to play internationals, had to conclude her international career. Taking to X:

