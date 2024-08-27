Sanjay Bangar feels with a World Cup/Championship happening every year, Rohit and Virat still have things to look forward to, with their eyes set on the ICC World Test Championship 2025 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027

Sanjay Bangar (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India player and head coach Sanjay Bangar said the Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can play for a few more years for the side, with the skipper playing till the age of 40 with fitness.

Bangar was speaking on The Rao Podcast.

Sanajay Banagar said that the player's careers are getting longer and it will be beneficial for the Indian team. Bangar feels that Virat Kohli can feature for more than five years in Test cricket and Rohit Sharma might look to play more as long as his body allows him to.

Sanjay Bangar's take on Indian player's fitness

"The players' careers are going to get longer, and in that process, if it benefits the Indian team, nothing like it. Even with Virat, depends on his body. The last format that he would give up will be Test cricket. So, I am sure that you will see Virat playing Test cricket for another five years," said Sanjay Bangar.

"I think Rohit will continue to play as long as his body and fitness allows him to. Because a player of that quality - Sachin played till 40, even Rahul played till 40 - with better fitness standards, more professionals are looking after players. Like a lot of nutritionists also are helping," he added.

Rohit and Virat were important players of Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian skipper ended the campaign as the second-highest run-scorer with 257 runs and three half-centuries. Kohli on the other hand was struggling to score many runs throughout the tournament. But his crucial contribution of 76 runs in the finals helped the side beat South Africa and lift the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohit and Virat last played for India was during the ODI series against Sri Lanka when the "Men in Blue" lost the series by 0-2.

Sanjay Bangar feels with a World Cup/Championship happening every year, Rohit and Virat still have things to look forward to, with their eyes set on the ICC World Test Championship 2025 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

"In today's time and age, the World Cup is happening every second year or every year you have an ICC tournament. I don't think that would have been a factor. India winning the World Cup doesn't mean that Rohit is going to walk away. Rohit has tasted success now, and India still wants to win the World Test Championship--there is something to look forward to," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)