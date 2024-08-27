Smriti Mandhana earlier represented three Women's Big Bash League teams such as Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes. She joined the reigning champions Strikers ahead of the draft on Sunday under the league's new overseas player pre-season signing provision

Smriti Mandhana (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Smriti Mandhana to play for reigning WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers x 00:00

Ahead of the Women's Big Bash League, Team India star batter Smriti Mandhana is set to play for Adelaide Strikers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smriti Mandhana earlier represented three Women's Big Bash League teams such as Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes. She joined the reigning champions Strikers ahead of the draft on Sunday under the league's new overseas player pre-season signing provision.

The Women's Big Bash League is set to begin on October 27. With Team India set to host New Zealand for three ODI matches in late October, Smriti Mandhana might miss the starting matches of the tournament.

"We've been trying to get her for a few years now, in constant comms (with her) and her batting is just unbelievable.

Also Read: 2024-25 India v Australia Test battle will be the best series of the 21st century so far: Geoff Lawson

"She's a very elegant batter and has the ability to take away games from opposition very quickly." Club icon Megan Schutt also shared similar sentiments on Mandhana's signing.

"Countless hours hounding her has helped," Schutt said when asked about the effort that went into convincing Mandhana.

"I did see her over at The Brave in The Hundred (this month) and really rekindled that friendship. I played with her at RCB, Tahlia's played with her a bunch, and she loves Luke's coaching style.

"She's committed, which is great ... and having a leftie up top is going to be huge for us. Her flair, the areas and pockets she hits to in the ground, I think she plays really well in Australian conditions, her knowledge of the game, she's one of the leaders in India. She's a complete package for us," said Schutt.

Before the Women's Big Bash League, all the nations will be busy with the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be starting from October 3. The Indian Women's Team is placed in Group B alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Women in Blue will start their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at 7.30 PM.

(With PTI Inputs)