Sanjeevani win U-12 cricket tournament

The Sanjeevani Cricket Academy team, winners of Dream 11 Cup, with former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar recently

Sanjeevani Cricket Academy clinched the U-12 Dream 11 Cup by beating Shivseva (Borivli) by nine wickets in the final at the Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy ground, Oval Maidan.

Batting first, Shivseva were restricted to 161 for 3 in the allotted 35 overs. Arhaan Patel (43) and Saif Ali (21) put on 57 runs for the second wicket before Arhaan Patel and Praveer Singh (41 not out) enjoyed a 55-run stand for the third wicket.

In the chase, Sanjeevani’s opener Shreyansh Khilare smashed an unbeaten 92 runs off 90 balls, which proved vital in his team’s victory. His 63-run partnership with Avanish Gamre (22) and a 101-run unbeaten stand with Harsh Kadam (38 not out) ensured Sanjeevani’s title triumph.

Shreyansh (343 runs in the tournament) was man of the match in the final and took home the best player of the tournament award as well. His teammate Darshan Rathod’s nine wickets in the tournament earned him the best bowler award. The best batsman honour went to Shivseva’s Arhaan Patel for his 283 runs.

