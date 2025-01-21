Sanju Samson's father claims KCA’s bias led to Champions Trophy omission

Samson’s exclusion from Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad is believed to have played a significant role in his omission from the Champions Trophy

Sanju Samson (Pic: AFP)

The absence of wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson from India’s ICC Champions Trophy squad remains one of the most perplexing decisions made by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. Despite boasting impressive statistics in the 50-over format, Samson was overlooked in favour of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, the two preferred wicket-keepers for the tournament.

Samson’s exclusion from Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad is believed to have played a significant role in his omission from the Champions Trophy. This has prompted his father to launch a vehement criticism against the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), suggesting that certain officials may harbour a personal bias against his son.

Samson was absent from Kerala's preparatory camp, which led to his exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. While Samson contended that he had notified his unavailability well in advance, KCA President Jayesh Jeorge expressed dissatisfaction with receiving only a brief 'one-line text' from the wicket-keeper batter.

“There are people within KCA who have something against my child. We’ve never spoken out against the association before, but this time it has gone too far. Sanju isn’t the only one who missed the camp, yet other players in the same situation were selected,” Viswanath, Samson’s father, was quoted as saying by Mathrubhumi English.

Samson himself, however, remains eager to engage in dialogue with the KCA to resolve the issue, emphasizing that he simply wants his son to be given a fair opportunity to play.

“It’s not about Jayesh George (KCA President) or Vinod S Kumar (Board Secretary); it’s the smaller individuals in between who are poisoning everything over trivial matters. We are sportspeople, not involved in the business side of sports. All I want is for my son to be given a fair chance. If there’s any mistake, we are open to discussion and willing to resolve it,” he added.

In response, KCA President George stated that Samson would be eligible for selection again provided he attends the state's camps.

"Sanju is currently in Kolkata and will be playing against England. There is nothing more to add on this matter. However, he will be included in the Kerala team again if he attends the camps. If he misses the camp, he will be excluded," George said.

(With agency inputs)