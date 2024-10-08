Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sarfaraz Khan to miss Mumbais Ranji opener

Sarfaraz Khan to miss Mumbai's Ranji opener

Updated on: 08 October,2024 09:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Mumbai batter, who played a match-winning 222 not out in their Irani Cup triumph last week, will be at the National Cricket Academy, according to sources

Sarfaraz Khan to miss Mumbai's Ranji opener

Sarfaraz Khan. Pic/AFP

Prolific batter Sarfaraz Khan will miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Baroda from October 11.


The Mumbai batter, who played a match-winning 222 not out in their Irani Cup triumph last week, will be at the National Cricket Academy, according to sources.


The Mumbai selectors picked the squad for their first two matches. Defending champions Mumbai face Baroda in an away fixture from October 11, while they face Maharashtra at home from October 18, which will coincide with the India-New Zealand first Test in Bengaluru from October 16. Sarfaraz is expected to retain his place in the India squad.

Squad:
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

