Scholarship programme trials for fast bowlers in Saphale

Ex-Sri Lankan fast bowler Dhammika Prasad has been recently appointed Head Coach of the Foundation

Representation pic

OMTEX ICWC Cricket Institute in Saphale (Palghar district) will conduct a talent hunt scholarship programme for boys and girls over the age of 15 on March 18 at their institute ground in Tandul Wadi, (East), Saphale from 8.30 am onwards. For more details, contact 9321438723.

Ex-Sri Lankan fast bowler Dhammika Prasad has been recently appointed Head Coach of the Foundation. “I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with the talented youngsters, the future of Indian cricket,” said Dhammika.

Meanwhile, Vijay Patel, the founder of Omtex ICWC, said: “Our focus would be on basics, fitness levels, skill levels, mindset, biomechanics and mental stability.”

