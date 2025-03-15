Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Scholarship programme trials for fast bowlers in Saphale

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Top

Ex-Sri Lankan fast bowler Dhammika Prasad has been recently appointed Head Coach of the Foundation

Representation pic

OMTEX ICWC Cricket Institute in Saphale (Palghar district) will conduct a talent hunt scholarship programme for boys and girls over the age of 15 on March 18 at their institute ground in Tandul Wadi, (East), Saphale from 8.30 am onwards. For more details, contact 9321438723.


Ex-Sri Lankan fast bowler Dhammika Prasad has been recently appointed Head Coach of the Foundation. “I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with the talented youngsters, the future of Indian cricket,” said Dhammika.


Meanwhile, Vijay Patel, the founder of Omtex ICWC, said: “Our focus would be on basics, fitness levels, skill levels, mindset, biomechanics and mental stability.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

