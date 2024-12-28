Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Scott Boland lauds Nitish Reddy

Scott Boland lauds Nitish Reddy

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Reddy made an unbeaten 105 as India reached 358 for nine in their first innings, and more importantly gave the side a chance to salvage the fourth Test here

Scott Boland lauds Nitish Reddy

Australia's Scott Boland (3rd-L) appeals for a LBW against India's Nitish Kumar Reddy on day three of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Pic/AFP

Scott Boland lauds Nitish Reddy
Nitish Reddy’s straight drive off Scott Boland that carried him past his maiden Test hundred has convinced the Australian pacer about the young Indian batter’s potential with the bat. 


Reddy made an unbeaten 105 as India reached 358 for nine in their first innings, and more importantly gave the side a chance to salvage the fourth Test here. “He [Reddy] played really well. He’s been a young guy from India who’s come through and strikes the ball really well. It looks like he’s got pretty much every shot in the book,” Boland said.


