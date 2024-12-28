Reddy made an unbeaten 105 as India reached 358 for nine in their first innings, and more importantly gave the side a chance to salvage the fourth Test here

Australia's Scott Boland (3rd-L) appeals for a LBW against India's Nitish Kumar Reddy on day three of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Scott Boland lauds Nitish Reddy x 00:00

Nitish Reddy’s straight drive off Scott Boland that carried him past his maiden Test hundred has convinced the Australian pacer about the young Indian batter’s potential with the bat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddy made an unbeaten 105 as India reached 358 for nine in their first innings, and more importantly gave the side a chance to salvage the fourth Test here. “He [Reddy] played really well. He’s been a young guy from India who’s come through and strikes the ball really well. It looks like he’s got pretty much every shot in the book,” Boland said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever