Second day's play of England-South Africa Test abandoned following passing away of the Queen

Updated on: 09 September,2022 02:31 PM IST  |  London
The second day's play in the third and final Test between England and South Africa on Friday has been abandoned following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II. File Pic/AFP


The second day's play in the third and final Test between England and South Africa on Friday has been abandoned following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. The opening day's play on Thursday in the deciding Test had been washed out. South Africa had won the opening Test at Lord's by an innings and 12 runs, while England came back strongly to win the Old Trafford Test by an innings and 85 runs to level the series.


Following the passing away of the Queen, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair, Richard Thompson had said, "I'm sure I speak for everyone in the game when I say how truly sad I am to hear of the Queen's passing. Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband's enjoyment around the sport.

Also Read: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Buckingham Palace


"Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid."

The third Test between the two teams is the final and deciding match of the crucial ICC World Test Championship. South Africa had lost their top spot in the WTC Rankings after the loss to England in the second Test.

England, on the other hand, are seventh in the standings after eight losses and six wins. Australia are at the top of the table with a win percentage of 70 per cent, according to ICC.

