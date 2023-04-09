Seifert blasts NZ to 2-1 series victory over SL

Captain Tom Latham provided the only meaningful support with 31 off 23 and New Zealand’s middle order nearly conspired to lose the game after Seifert departed with four overs remaining

NZ’s Tim Seifert en route his 88 against SL at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Tim Seifert was the match-winner for the second straight game as New Zealand clinched the T20 series against Sri Lanka with a tense four-wicket victory in Queenstown on Saturday.

Seifert blasted a career-high 88 off 48 balls to fire the Black Caps to 183-6 from 19.5 overs after the tourists had posted 182-6 in the third and final game at John Davies Oval. The opener struck 10 fours and three sixes in an innings that bore many of the hallmarks of his unbeaten 79 when New Zealand levelled the series at Dunedin on Wednesday.

Captain Tom Latham provided the only meaningful support with 31 off 23 and New Zealand’s middle order nearly conspired to lose the game after Seifert departed with four overs remaining.

Needing to score at little more than a run-a-ball at that stage, the Black Caps stuttered. Needing 10 runs to win off the final over bowled by Lahiru Kumara (3-38), Mark Chapman struck a six off the first ball before he was the first of three New Zealand wickets to fall. With two still needed off the last two deliveries, Rachin Ravindra held his nerve to find a gap in the outfield and secure the 2-1 series win. Latham conceded the run chase should not have become so tight at the death.

Brief scores

SL 182-6 in 20 overs (K Mendis 73, K Perera 33, P Nissanka 25; B Lister 2-37) lost to NZ 183-6 in 19.5 overs (T Seifert 88, T Latham 31; L Kumara 3-38) by four wickets

