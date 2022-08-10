Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Selectors may consider Mohammed Shami as Test specialist

Selectors may consider Mohammed Shami as Test specialist

Updated on: 10 August,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

It is understood that Shami’s recent outing—third ODI v England—where Shami went wicketless in his seven overs, has been noticed

Selectors may consider Mohammed Shami as Test specialist

Mohammed Shami. Pic/AFP


It looks like the selectors have shut the door on Mohammed Shami as far as T20 Internationals are concerned. It is learnt that they are going to consider Shami as a Test specialist.

It is understood that Shami’s recent outing—third ODI v England—where Shami went wicketless in his seven overs, has been noticed.

The pacer took four wickets in the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, sources said the nature of pitches in the UAE has prompted Chetan Sharma’s selection panel to include four spinners in the Asia Cup squad. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi are the spinners. It is also learnt that Dinesh Karthik will play the finisher’s role in the team while Rishabh will be the regular wicketkeeper.


