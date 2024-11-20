Breaking News
Shafali Verma dropped for Australia ODI series

Shafali Verma dropped for Australia ODI series

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The first two ODIs will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and 8 before the action shifts to WACA Ground, Perth on December 11 for the final match

Shafali Verma. Pic/PTI

Top-order batter Shafali Verma was on Tuesday dropped from India’s 16-member women’s team for the three-match ODI series in Australia in December.


The selectors seem to have once again lost patience with the 20-year-old batter, whose recent ODI form has been disappointing. Shafali has scored just 108 runs in six matches this year with 33 being the highest.


Also Read: Shafali Verma's father expresses delight after daughter's fastest double ton in Tests


The first two ODIs will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 5 and 8 before the action shifts to WACA Ground, Perth on December 11 for the final match.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

