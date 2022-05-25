Shafali’s 51 guides Velocity to easy win

Chasing 151 for victory in the afternoon game at the MCA Stadium here, Velocity were off to a flier, thanks to the ridiculous ease with which Verma was able to find boundaries

Shafali Verma celebrates her half-century. Pic/BCCI; IPL

On a Tuesday afternoon that witnessed two of India’s best batswoman display their skills, Shafali Verma’s 33-ball 51 trumped Harmanpreet Kaur’s 51-ball 71 as Velocity defeated Supernovas by seven wickets in their opening game of the Women’s T20 challenge.

Chasing 151 for victory in the afternoon game at the MCA Stadium here, Velocity were off to a flier, thanks to the ridiculous ease with which Verma was able to find boundaries. Verma, dropped on 35 by Dottin at point, smacked nine fours and a six, all inside Powerplay, as Velocity raced to 60-1 by the end of the first six overs. South African Laura Wolvaardt remaining unbeaten on 51 off 35 balls, with the help of seven fours and a six.

Brief scores

Supernovas 150-5 in 20 overs (H Kaur 71, T Bhatia 36; K Cross 2-24) lost to Velocity 151-3 in 18.2 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 51*, S Verma 51; D Dottin 2-21) by 7 wickets