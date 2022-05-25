Breaking News
US: 18 students killed in Texas school shooting
Now, netas take sides over Khotachiwadi bungalow
Mumbai: Debris mafia now reaches Bandra's Carter Road
Man harassed by recovery agent, shooed away by the police
BMC to build central sports academy for civic students
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shafali’s 51 guides Velocity to easy win

Shafali’s 51 guides Velocity to easy win

Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:06 AM IST  |  Pune
Shreeram Gokhale |

Top

Chasing 151 for victory in the afternoon game at the MCA Stadium here, Velocity were off to a flier, thanks to the ridiculous ease with which Verma was able to find boundaries

Shafali’s 51 guides Velocity to easy win

Shafali Verma celebrates her half-century. Pic/BCCI; IPL


On a Tuesday afternoon that witnessed two of India’s best batswoman display their skills, Shafali Verma’s 33-ball 51 trumped Harmanpreet Kaur’s 51-ball 71 as Velocity defeated Supernovas by seven wickets in their opening game of the Women’s T20 challenge.

Chasing 151 for victory in the afternoon game at the MCA Stadium here, Velocity were off to a flier, thanks to the ridiculous ease with which Verma was able to find boundaries. Verma, dropped on 35 by Dottin at point, smacked nine fours and a six, all inside Powerplay, as Velocity raced to 60-1 by the end of the first six overs. South African Laura Wolvaardt remaining unbeaten on 51 off 35 balls, with the help of seven fours and a six.




Brief scores
Supernovas 150-5 in 20 overs (H Kaur 71, T Bhatia 36; K Cross 2-24) lost to Velocity 151-3 in 18.2 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 51*, S Verma 51; D Dottin 2-21) by 7 wickets


harmanpreet kaur cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK