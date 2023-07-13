Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC mulls hike in civic fines
Mumbai: Everything wrong with our roads in five frames
Mumbai: Civic engineers upset over selection of AMCs
Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose
Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after being dragged by dumper
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shah Ashraf finalise Asia Cup schedule Ind vs Pak fixtures to be held in Sri Lanka

Shah, Ashraf finalise Asia Cup schedule, Ind vs Pak fixtures to be held in Sri Lanka

Updated on: 13 July,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Dhumal informed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and new PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting on Thursday to finalise the Asia Cup schedule.

Shah, Ashraf finalise Asia Cup schedule, Ind vs Pak fixtures to be held in Sri Lanka

Jay Shah

Listen to this article
Shah, Ashraf finalise Asia Cup schedule, Ind vs Pak fixtures to be held in Sri Lanka
x
00:00

The much anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as agreed upon by the previous dispensation of host PCB, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday.


Dhumal informed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and new PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf met ahead of ICC Board meeting on Thursday to finalise the Asia Cup schedule.


Also Read: Asia Cup: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal rubbishes reports of India travelling to Pakistan


“Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and a third game if both teams reach the final,” Dhumal told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

board of control for cricket in india Team India pakistan sri lanka sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK