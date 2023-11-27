Shahbaz traded to SRH from RCB

An IPL statement issued on Sunday said that Shahbaz had been traded to SRH on his existing fee. “Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3-7

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has been traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Royal Challengers Bangalore, while SRH’s Mayank Dagar will don the Bangalore franchise colours in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

An IPL statement issued on Sunday said that Shahbaz had been traded to SRH on his existing fee. “Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3-7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee,” said the statement.

Shahbaz was bought back by the Bangalore franchise at last year’s mega auction for R2.4 crore following a fierce bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders. Mayank Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee.

