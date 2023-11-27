Joe Root along with skipper Stokes opts out of IPL 2024

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 November,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
AFP |

Top

Root became the second player from England to opt out of the IPL after Stokes announced his withdrawal last week in order to manage his workload and fitness

England batsman Joe Root has pulled out of next year’s Indian Premier League, joining his red-ball skipper Ben Stokes in sitting out the glitzy T20 tournament. 


Root, who had made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year, opted out a day before the deadline for franchises to announce their releases and retentions ahead of the auction on December 19. “Joe Root has opted out of IPL 2024. The dressing room will miss you, Rooty,” Royals said late on Saturday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.


Root became the second player from England to opt out of the IPL after Stokes announced his withdrawal last week in order to manage his workload and fitness. 
Royals said in a statement on their website that they “respect” Root’s decision. 

