Shakib Al Hasan reveals vision problem during ODI World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has revealed that he struggled with blurred vision while leading the team in the ICC ODI World Cup.

“I had huge discomfort facing the ball. It is not in one or two games in the World Cup, rather I was having it [the eye problem] throughout the World Cup,” Shakib told Cricbuzz.

“The thing is that when I went to the doctor there was water in my cornea or retina and they had given me drops and told me that I have to lower my stress,” he added.

Bangladesh ended their World Cup run with just two wins and seven loses in nine games.

