Shardul Thakur gets hitched!

Updated on: 01 March,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Shardul Thakur with Mittali Parulkar


India cricketer Shardul Thakur, who got married to Mittali Parulkar recently, Instagrammed this picture on Monday and wrote: “I learnt to appreciate your light, when I encountered your shadow! In good times and in bad, in happy and sad, I promise to be your friend, from now till the end! #bringMihomeThakur.” 


The post received over five lakh ‘likes’.



