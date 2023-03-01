Shardul Thakur gets hitched!

“I learnt to appreciate your light, when I encountered your shadow! In good times and in bad, in happy and sad, I promise to be your friend, from now till the end! #bringMihomeThakur”

Shardul Thakur with Mittali Parulkar

India cricketer Shardul Thakur, who got married to Mittali Parulkar recently, Instagrammed this picture on Monday and wrote: “I learnt to appreciate your light, when I encountered your shadow! In good times and in bad, in happy and sad, I promise to be your friend, from now till the end! #bringMihomeThakur.”

The post received over five lakh ‘likes’.

Also read: With one foot in WTC final, India thinking of simulating English conditions in Ahmedabad