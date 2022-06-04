Breaking News
Shastri's iconic Audi restored

Updated on: 04 June,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The Super Car Club Garage restored Shastri’s vintage car, which he won in 1985 after India beat Pakistan in the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket final at Melbourne

Shastri’s iconic Audi restored

Pic/Ashish Raje


Gautam Hari Singhania (sitting alongside Ravi Shastri), Chairman and MD, Raymond Group handed over the iconic Audi 100 to the former India cricketer and coach at JK House in Mumbai. 

The Super Car Club Garage restored Shastri’s vintage car, which he won in 1985 after India beat Pakistan in the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket final at Melbourne.





ravi shastri sports news cricket news gautam singhania

