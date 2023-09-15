Prithvi Shaw could miss majority of ’23-24 domestic ties

“After initially consulting a surgeon in London, Shaw returned to the NCA in Bangalore for another assessment,” it added

Prithvi Shaw

India opener Prithvi Shaw, 23, is set to miss a major chunk of the 2023-24 domestic season due to a knee injury which he suffered while playing for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup in England.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, subsequent scans revealed the injury was a lot worse than initially expected. “After initially consulting a surgeon in London, Shaw returned to the NCA in Bangalore for another assessment,” it added.

