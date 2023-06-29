Duleep Trophy 2023: Shorey ton takes North Zone to 306-6 on Day One

North Zone were 306 for 6 in 87 overs at close after NE Zone fielded by choice in the morning.

Dhruv Shorey

Dhruv Shorey steered North Zone’s charge against North East Zone with a composed century on the first day of the four-day Duleep Trophy quarter-final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pacer Murasingh’s 5-42 fuelled East Zone’s walk to command against Central Zone on Day 1 of their Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at the Alur Grounds. East Zone bundled out Central Zone for 182.

