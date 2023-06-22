Duleep Trophy 2023: Nehal Wadhera replaces injured Mandeep Singh, Jayant Yadav to lead North Zone

Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav replaced senior batter Mandeep Singh as the captain of the North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy after the latter was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury

Nehal Wadhera had an impressive IPL season with Mumbai Indians (Pic: AFP)

Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav replaced senior batter Mandeep Singh as the captain of the North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy after the latter was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury, convenor of zonal committee Anirudh Chaudhry said on Thursday.

Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera, who was initially named as stand-by, has now found a spot in the main squad. He recently made an impression in IPL for Mumbai Indians scoring 241 runs in his debut season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We received intimation this morning from the Punjab Cricket Association that Mandeep Singh had gotten injured and would be unavailable for the Duleep Trophy," Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Pursuant thereto a video-conference was organised this evening with all the selectors of the North Zone Selection Committee and the same was chaired by Chetan Sharma.

Selectors discussed the issue and unanimously decided that Nehal Wadhera would be the replacement for Mandeep Singh," the release further stated.

"Since Mandeep Singh was the Captain of the side, the Committee also picked Jayant Yadav to lead the North Zone team in the Duleep trophy," Chaudhry said.

North Zone will go against North East Zone in the quarter-final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on opening day i.e., June 28.

The final of Duleep Trophy will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on July 12.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2023: Central Zone to take on East Zone in opener