"Should have won the final": Mohammed Shami on ODI World Cup 2023

Since then Mohammed Shami has not featured in any of the international matches for the country

Mohammed Shami (Pic: File Pic)

Team India star speedster Mohammed Shami reflected on his side's heartbreaking loss against Australia in the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. He said that it was not our day.

"We should have won the final," Mohammed Shami told ANI on the sidelines of Eugenix hair sciences event.

"We should not blame anyone, we cannot question anything," he said, underscoring the collective effort that was put in by every member of the squad.

"If we look at it from the batting point of view, it's not that we did not look to score runs. Our target was not limited. From the bowling side, we gave 100 per cent effort. There was a luck factor for them," Shami noted.

"We were almost unbeaten. We always wanted to win. The whole country was with us, their blessings were with us. Only one thing was missing, that we could not win the final. That was not our day," he added.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami featured in seven matches and snapped 24 wickets. He played with an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20.

Later, Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa in the finals. The pacer is on the way to recover from his injuries and will aim to represent India in the upcoming "Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

This time, it will be a five-match affair between the cricketing giants, India and Australia.

(With ANI Inputs)