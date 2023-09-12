Shreyas Iyer to miss Asia Cup contest against Sri Lanka after being advised rest due to back spasm

Iyer, who has returned to top flight cricket after six months following a back surgery, had also missed the contest against Pakistan

Shreyas Iyer (Pic: AFP)

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will miss India's second consecutive game in the Asia Cup after being advised rest for the Super 4 contest against Sri Lanka due to a back spasm.

India will take on Sri Lanka in a vital contest hours after completing an emphatic win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Monday night.

Missing back to games has raised fresh questions over his fitness ahead of the World Cup in India next month.

"Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasm.

"He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka," the BCCI said in a statement.

India went to the top of the points table in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup with the 228-run win over Pakistan.

KL Rahul was the last-minute replacement of Iyer in the playing eleven. Iyer had batted against Pakistan in India's tournament opener in Pallekele on September 2.

