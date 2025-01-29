Amid the tough luck, Vice-Captain Shreyash Kadam emerged as the standout performer for the Falcons. His spirited innings of 31 runs off just 13 balls, featuring two boundaries and three towering sixes, showcased resilience and skill

Shreyas Kadam

Listen to this article Shreyas Kadam stands tall in Falcon Risers Hyderabad's tough contest against Mumbai x 00:00

Falcon Risers Hyderabad faced a challenging day at the ISPL Season 2 as they went head-to-head with Mumbai in their second match. Asked to bat first, the Falcons posted a modest total of 65/9. Despite their best efforts with the ball, Mumbai chased the target, securing victory by six wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the tough luck, Vice-Captain Shreyash Kadam emerged as the standout performer for the Falcons. His spirited innings of 31 runs off just 13 balls, featuring two boundaries and three towering sixes, showcased resilience and skill. This exceptional performance earned him the prestigious Gully to Glory award. Shreyash’s explosive batting brought hope to the Falcons and highlighted his ability to take on even the most formidable bowling attacks.

Also Read: International Masters League live on Disnet+ Hotstar and Colors Cineplex: Tendulkar and Sangakkara to clash in opening encounter

The Falcons’ bowlers also had their moments. Parveen Shirkande’s fiery spell in the sixth over turned up the heat on the Mumbai batters, claiming the crucial wickets of top order batters. Meanwhile, Parveen Shirkande impressed with figures of 2/3, demonstrating Hyderabad’s depth in pace bowling. However, Mumbai’s steady opening partnership and calculated chase ensured their victory.

Shreyash Kadam, a B.Tech engineer and professional cricketer, exemplifies dedication by balancing his role as a technician at US-based CG Power with his cricketing career. Starting as a fielder, he honed his batting through relentless practice, rising from local tournaments to the International T10 League. In his international debut in Sharjah, Shreyash smashed three consecutive sixes out of the stadium against Pakistan’s Zaheer Kalia, a fearsome bowler known for his 150-160 kmph pace, whom even top batters struggle to score against. His inspiring journey reflects determination, discipline, and unwavering family support. While his heroics on the pitch continue to inspire his teammates, his solid focus on improving his game underscores the Falcons’ spirit.

Assistant Coach of Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Vishal Kalyankar stated, “Shreyash represents the fighting spirit of the Falcons. His ability to deliver under pressure is invaluable to our team. Today’s performance may not have brought a win, but it showed the heart and grit this team stands for.”

The Falcon Risers Hyderabad, though off to a mixed start this season, remain determined to rise higher. With players like Shreyash Kadam leading by example, they are poised for a promising campaign ahead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.