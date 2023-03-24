Shubman Gill can be future leader of GT: Vikram Solanki

“Shubman is a leader in his own right for the simple fact that he takes on a lot of responsibility. In my mind, it is not important that you play with an asterisk next to a player’s name,” Solanki told reporters during a virtual media session on Thursday

Young India opener Shubman Gill has “smart cricketing brain” and can emerge as leader of the Gujarat Titans in the future due to his conduct and work ethics, said the IPL team’s director of cricket Vikram Solanki on Thursday.

“Shubman is a leader in his own right for the simple fact that he takes on a lot of responsibility. In my mind, it is not important that you play with an asterisk next to a player’s name,” Solanki told reporters during a virtual media session on Thursday.

“Shubman adapted the leadership role last year, by his conduct, by the way he goes about, with his professional attitude towards the game,” he added.

