Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shubman Gill can be future leader of GT Vikram Solanki

Shubman Gill can be future leader of GT: Vikram Solanki

Updated on: 24 March,2023 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

“Shubman is a leader in his own right for the simple fact that he takes on a lot of responsibility. In my mind, it is not important that you play with an asterisk next to a player’s name,” Solanki told reporters during a virtual media session on Thursday

Shubman Gill can be future leader of GT: Vikram Solanki

Shubman Gill


Young India opener Shubman Gill has “smart cricketing brain” and can emerge as leader of the Gujarat Titans in the future due to his conduct and work ethics, said the IPL team’s director of cricket Vikram Solanki on Thursday. 


“Shubman is a leader in his own right for the simple fact that he takes on a lot of responsibility. In my mind, it is not important that you play with an asterisk next to a player’s name,” Solanki told reporters during a virtual media session on Thursday. 



Also read: Shubman Gill establishes himself as all-format star in a matter of months


“Shubman adapted the leadership role last year, by his conduct, by the way he goes about, with his professional attitude towards the game,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK