Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shubman Gill to lead in Zimbabwe series three youngsters get maiden call up

Shubman Gill to lead in Zimbabwe series, three youngsters get maiden call-up

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Also featuring in the 15-member squad are Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were on the bench during the T20 World Cup.

Shubman Gill to lead in Zimbabwe series, three youngsters get maiden call-up

Shubman Gill

Listen to this article
Shubman Gill to lead in Zimbabwe series, three youngsters get maiden call-up
x
00:00

Youngsters Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy were on Monday rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with maiden India call-ups for the upcoming white-ball tour of Zimbabwe under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.


Senior players competing in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested ahead of a gruelling season. The Zimbabwe tour comprises five T20 Internationals, beginning July 6.


Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's stellar 92-run knock helps IND post 205 vs AUS


Besides Parag, Abhishek and Reddy, other IPL performers boarding the flight to Zimbabwe are Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh among others.

Also featuring in the 15-member squad are Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were on the bench during the T20 World Cup.

Gill and Avesh, who were part of travelling reserves for India’s T20 World Cup campaign, were released after the team finished their group stage matches as they were unlikely to feature in any of the remaining games.

India’s squad
S Gill (captain), Y Jaiswal, R Gaikwad, Abhishek, Rinku, S Samson (wk), D Jurel (wk), N Reddy, R Parag, W Sundar, R Bishnoi, Avesh, K Ahmed, Mukesh, T Deshpande.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shubman Gill Abhishek Sharma Team India zimbabwe sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK