Shubman Gill to lead in Zimbabwe series, three youngsters get maiden call-up

Also featuring in the 15-member squad are Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were on the bench during the T20 World Cup.

Shubman Gill

Youngsters Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy were on Monday rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with maiden India call-ups for the upcoming white-ball tour of Zimbabwe under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

Senior players competing in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the Americas, including captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested ahead of a gruelling season. The Zimbabwe tour comprises five T20 Internationals, beginning July 6.

Besides Parag, Abhishek and Reddy, other IPL performers boarding the flight to Zimbabwe are Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Avesh Khan and Rinku Singh among others.

Gill and Avesh, who were part of travelling reserves for India’s T20 World Cup campaign, were released after the team finished their group stage matches as they were unlikely to feature in any of the remaining games.

India’s squad

S Gill (captain), Y Jaiswal, R Gaikwad, Abhishek, Rinku, S Samson (wk), D Jurel (wk), N Reddy, R Parag, W Sundar, R Bishnoi, Avesh, K Ahmed, Mukesh, T Deshpande.

