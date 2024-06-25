Breaking News
T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's stellar 92-run knock helps IND post 205 vs AUS

Updated on: 25 June,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Gros Islet
R Kaushik |

Top

Given the muscle in the ranks, 15 sixes in 20 overs on an excellent batting surface was hardly a surprise, nor was the ferocity with which Rohit came at the Aussies

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's stellar 92-run knock helps IND post 205 vs AUS

India’s Rohit Sharma during his 41-ball 92 yesterday. PIC/AP, PTI

Batting like a man possessed, Rohit Sharma pulverised Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Monday. Taking a special shine to Mitchell Starc, whom he clobbered for four sixes in the third over of the game, India’s inspirational captain breezed for the fastest fifty of this T20 World Cup, in just 19 deliveries, in a crucial Super Eight game—more crucial for the Aussies.


Riding on the skipper’s magnificent 41-ball 92 and making light of Virat Kohli’s second duck of the competition, India turned in a powerhouse batting performance on being asked to set a target by Mitchell Marsh, blazing to 205 for five at the end of their innings. Given the muscle in the ranks, 15 sixes in 20 overs on an excellent batting surface was hardly a surprise, nor was the ferocity with which Rohit came at the Aussies.


Having warmed up with a wristed flick off Starc wide of mid-on, Rohit played several delectable strokes, none more pleasing than a glorious drive over cover off Marcus Stoinis that kept going and going. There were also proper mows, including a slog-sweep off Pat Cummins’ first ball, India making 60 in the Powerplay, bringing up their 100 in the ninth over and only slowing down towards the end when they realised 91 in the last ten overs. Josh Hazlewood was stunning for the Aussies, finishing with unbelievable figures of one for 14.

Brief scores
India 205-5 in 20 overs (R Sharma 92, S Yadav 31, S Dube 28; M Starc 2-45) v Australia (scores incomplete)

