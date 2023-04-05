Gill touches career-best 4th spot in ODIs, SKY continues to lead T20I rankings

Besides Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli also moved a spot to seventh and captain Rohit Sharma remained static at eighth in the list led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Shubman Gill

Team India had a reason to cheer after India opener Shubman Gill climbed a spot to career-best fourth spot among batters in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings released on Wednesday. Besides Gill, Virat Kohli also moved a spot to seventh and captain Rohit Sharma remained static at eighth in the list led by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj consolidated his position as the only Indian bowler in the top 10 as he held on to his number three spot, behind Australian quick Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand's Trent Boult. South Africa's Aiden Markram gained 13 spots to reach 41st position in the batting chart and 16 places to 32nd in the all-rounders' list, which is another career-best feat in both the departments as South Africa beat the Dutch 2-0 in their three-match series in Johannesburg.

Other players who improved their rankings were New Zealand's Henry Nicholls, who climbed two spots to 69 in the batting rankings and his teammate Will Young, who leaped 60 spots to a personal best 143rd following their 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka. Matt Henry stood out for New Zealand, having jumped five spots to occupy the fifth place in the bowling rankings, while South Africa's Sisanda Magala announced himself with a 35-place leap to his own career-best number 165th after taking eight wickets in two matches, including a maiden five-wicket haul against the Netherlands.

India's Suryakumar continues to lead T20I rankings

Suryakumar Yadav retained his top position among batters, while Hardik Pandya remained static on second in the all-rounders' list in the latest T20I Player Rankings.

Bangladesh's Litton Das rose one spot to reach 21st position, his highest career ranking so far, sharing the spot with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who climbed five places from 26. This is also Mitchell's career-best ranking while his previous best was 25th.

Sri Lanka's Kariyawasa Asalanka is tied with Scotland's George Munsey for 23rd place after jumping 12 spots. In the bowling rankings, Maheesh Theekshana has risen three spots to 10th while Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed has gone up three places to 36th.

(With PTI inputs)