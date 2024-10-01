Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shukla defends under fire Kanpur as Test venue

Shukla defends under-fire Kanpur as Test venue

Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:42 AM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI

Top

Persistent rain and an outdated drainage system have hampered the ongoing Test, where only 35 overs could be bowled across the first three days

Rajeev Shukla

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday put up a stout defence of Kanpur as a Test centre, saying the venue can’t be denied long-foprmat games. Persistent rain and an outdated drainage system have hampered the ongoing Test, where only 35 overs could be bowled across the first three days.


“This ground is around 80 years old. It’s a heritage ground and was a permanent Test centre. For the first time in 80 years it has rained so much that we’re unable  to play for two days. But history suggests that no match has been abandoned here. When this stadium was built, there was no technology, now there is,” he said.


board of control for cricket in india rajeev shukla test cricket Team India bangladesh sports news cricket news

