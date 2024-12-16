ICC warned Head and Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, but what has irked Gavaskar is the holier than thou attitude of some former Australian players.

Sunil Gavaskar

Listen to this article Siraj is getting stick from ‘saints’ of Australian cricket x 00:00

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has called out the double standards of the Australian cricket pundits for their criticism of Mohammed Siraj’s aggressive send-off to Travis Head in the day-night Test in Adelaide. Siraj and Head were at loggerheads after the Indian pacer got the Australian centurion bowled and gave him a send-off. While Head said that Siraj’s reaction was uncalled for, the Indian pacer on his part countered that the southpaw never said “well bowled” which he claimed to have told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICC warned Head and Siraj was fined 20 per cent of his match fee, but what has irked Gavaskar is the holier than thou attitude of some former Australian players. “Siraj is getting the stick from all the “saints” in Australian cricket who, of course, were known for their impeccable behaviour on the field. It may have incensed Australian fans that Siraj’s fiery send-off was directed at Head, who scored a magnificent century and was also the local boy,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sydney Morning Herald.

Also Read: Smith adds to India's 'Head'-ache in Brisbane

Gavaskar took a dig at the double standards about how the same people support boorish behaviour from their own. “But the same people will cheer if an Aussie quick gives a similar send-off to an English batter during next summer’s Ashes. “There were some suggestions in the media that the Australians should get back to being the mongrels they once were. So, do mongrels simply purr, or do they bark, too?”

10 balls cost CA 1 million AUD loss

Cricket Australia is set to lose AUD 1 million (approx R5.4 crore) in gate receipts after being forced to hand out complete a refund on tickets sold for the rain-hit Day One of the Gabba Test here. Only 13.2 overs were possible due to heavy downpour on Saturday. As per CA rules, if a minimum of 15 overs is bowled during the day fans are not eligible for a full refund.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever